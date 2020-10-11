Police, FBI searching Aurora house in case of missing teen Lashaya Stine

Police were conducting an investigation at a home Tuesday less than a mile from where Stine was last seen in July 2016.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said on Tuesday that they and the FBI were conducting an investigation at an Aurora house in connection to the case of a teenage girl who went missing more than four years ago.

Lashaya Stine was 16 when she was last seen in July 2016. On Tuesday, authorities were at a home at 2200 Lansing St. in Aurora to follow a lead in her case and conduct investigations, according to APD.

The address is less than a mile from where she went missing, near East Montview Boulevard and North Peoria Street.

APD received a tip about the home awhile ago but had to wait until the home's current tenant moved out before they could search the property, said APD Officer Matthew Longshore. Stine knew the person who was renting the home at the time she went missing, he said.

The FBI was assisting APD with K-9 searches in and outside the home, Longshore said.

Last year, police released an age progression photo of what Stine might look like at age 19, which is below.

>Video above: Reward of up to $15,000 offered in case.

Stine was last seen about 2:30 a.m. on July 15, 2016, near East Montview Boulevard and North Peoria Street in northwest Aurora. Police released the video below, which shows the last time anyone saw or heard from her.

She’s approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 150 pounds with long black hair, brown eyes and has a quarter-sized round scar on her chest.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information into her disappearance. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.