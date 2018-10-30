LEADVILLE — Leadville police are investigating after an officer shot a 32-year-old man while responding to a domestic disturbance call Monday morning.

Police said the officer was confronted by Dylan Byrne Gregg at a home on West Sixth Street. The officer first deployed a taser, but was unsuccessful in stopping Gregg. Police said the officer then shot Gregg at least one time.

Gregg was taken to St. Vincent General Hospital, then flown by helicopter to a hospital on the Front Range. Gregg’s condition is unknown, but authorities said the involved police officer was not injured.

Authorities said Gregg has not yet been charged in the incident and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is now conducting an investigation.

© 2018 KUSA-TV