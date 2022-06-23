Leadville man convicted of killing uncle

Prosecutors said Eric Gurule, 29, killed Randy Flores, 55, in September 2020.

LEADVILLE, Colo. — A Leadville man who killed his uncle in 2020 faces life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder after deliberation.

Eric Christopher Gurule, 29, was found guilty Wednesday of killing 55-year-old Randy Flores, who was also his boss, at an after-work gathering in Flores' home in September 2020.

Flores was the owner of an electric services business in the Leadville area. A co-worker said he left the party around 7 p.m., leaving Flores, two others and Gurule drinking alcohol, according to a release from the 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office. The next morning, when Flores didn't show up for an all-employee meeting, the co-worker who left the party early went to Flores' home and found numerous broken objects, holes in the wall and cabinet doors ripped off their hinges, among other things.

When he found Flores dead in his bathroom, he called 911.

Two other witnesses at the party said Gurule was drinking beer and "flipped a switch," according to the release, and got confrontational with them. They left the party, leaving Gurule alone with Flores.

Gurule would later admit to being at the party drinking, the release said, but claimed he woke up the next morning with dried blood on his nose and his hands and no memory of what had happened the night before.

A pathologist ruled that Flores' cause of death was severe blunt force injuries to his head, with broken ribs a significant contributor. The pathologist said strangulation couldn't be ruled out.

Sentencing is set for July 29.