Crime

Les Miles part ways with University of Kansas due to allegations of inappropriate behavior towards an LSU student

According to sources Miles was accused of kissing a female student, unwanted touching and telling her he was attracted to her. Miles said he denies those accusations
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2015, file photo, LSU coach Les Miles watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton Rouge, La. That Les Miles could be even considered to be on the dreaded hot seat at LSU entering this season tells you all you need to know about job security among college football coaches these days _ especially those in the Southeastern Conference. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS — Former LSU coach Les Miles is no longer apart of The University of Kansas football staff, according to our partners at The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

Miles was previously placed on administrative leave after allegation s of inappropriate behavior was reported by an LSU student.

Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long released a statement:

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program," Long said in a statement. "There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”  

The Advocate | Times-Picayune reports a search has already begun for Miles' replacement.

“This is certainly a difficult day for me and for my family. love this university and the young men in our football program. I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived. To our student-athletes, I want you to remember that you came to play for KU and earn a degree here. So, I implore you to stay and build on what we started and do all of the things we talked about doing together. There is a bright future for all of you and for KU Football,” said Les Miles.

According to sources Miles was accused of kissing a female student, unwanted touching and telling her he was attracted to her. Miles said he denies those accusations.

There is currently an open investigation.

