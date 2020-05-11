Letecia Stauch asks for hearing delay due to COVID-19 outbreak at El Paso County Jail

Attorneys argued that she won't be able to get a second competency evaluation before her next hearing due to the outbreak.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Defense attorneys for Letecia Stauch filed a motion to have her next hearing, set for Nov. 12, delayed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the El Paso County Jail.

Her attorneys argued that in early September a doctor was appointed by the court to perform a second competency evaluation for Stauch. They noted that on Oct. 29 an outbreak was reported at the jail where at least 72 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctor had previously scheduled the competency evacuation of Stauch for Oct. 31 but due to the outbreak that did not happen. All in-person visits are prohibited through the end of November, according to the motion.

>the video above is from an August memorial service for Gannon

Since that evaluation cannot be completed until sometime after her currently scheduled hearing, her attorney's have asked for the hearing to be delayed until at least Dec. 14 so that evaluation can be completed.

Stauch is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch. Letecia Stauch reported him missing on Jan. 27 from his El Paso County home.

Investigators think he was killed in his bedroom sometime that afternoon, according to an arrest affidavit.

Stauch told police that evening that Gannon had gone to play with friends and never returned. What came next was a weeks-long search for Gannon and an investigation that culminated with Stauch's arrest in South Carolina in March.

Remains found later that month in Florida were identified as Gannon.