Letecia Stauch hearing delayed amid coronavirus

She's accused of killing her stepson, Gannon Stauch. Her attorneys argued for a delay because they couldn't visit her at the jail due to COVID-19.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The preliminary hearing for Letecia Stauch, who is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her stepson Gannon Stauch, has been delayed amid the current health situation, according to court documents.

Letecia Stauch, 36, is charged with:

Two counts of first-degree murder

Child abuse resulting in death

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence.

Gannon Stauch, 11, was last seen on Jan. 27 at his El Paso County home and was reported missing that day by Letecia Stauch.

Letecia Stauch was slated to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 5, where a judge would hear some of the key evidence and determine if there is probable cause to go to trial. Letecia Stauch is currently being held without bond at the El Paso County Jail.

In court documents, Letecia Stauch’s attorneys alleged they have not been able to speak to her via video chat since May 4. According to Letecia Stauch’s attorneys, the jail switched from in-person visitation to video visitation due to health concerns associated with the novel coronavirus, but stopped allowing it for inmates in her unit.

The court has since learned that the access policy change at the jail by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) created a number of problems for this and other criminal cases.

Defense attorneys also argued that they can't adequately prepare for hearings due to travel restrictions that have been put in place resulting from the spread of COVID-19. They argued that they needed to visit places in Colorado, South Carolina and Florida for their investigation, but could not do so due to stay-at-home orders.

The body of Gannon Stauch was found in Florida on March 20.

Letecia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on March 2.

Attorneys for Letecia Stauch also said they have not been provided with the autopsy report, DNA results and wiretap recordings.

As a result, the court granted a motion to delay the preliminary hearing. A status conference hearing is now set in place of the June 5 hearing to determine how to proceed under the current conditions.

Attorneys are expected to address those issues of discovery at the hearing, the court document says. Defense attorneys have also been ordered to reach out to the jail ahead of the hearing to determine what the current visitation policy is.