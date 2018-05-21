In the last 20 years, school shootings have happened at multiple locations, including Columbine ... Sandy Hook ... Parkland ... and now Santa Fe.

Last Friday, local police said a teenager armed with a shotgun and .38 caliber revolver opened fire on students at Santa Fe High School in Texas, killing 10 and injuring 13 more.

Each time a school shooting happens, the country must mourn the deaths of more children and question how it happened.

Now, 9NEWS is asking students to come together and send messages of hope and unity in "Letters to Santa Fe."

Email us at mornings@9news.com. Include your students' letter(s), along with a recording of them reading it, so we can send it to Texas.

It's a powerful way to show them they have support in this time of tragedy.

Together...we can let Texas know we stand with them.

9NEWS in March analyzed the history of school shootings, including trends and the warning signs before they happened. Explore the data with our interactive graphic:

