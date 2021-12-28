Sentimental and essential items lost after break-ins at Levitt Pavilion

A staff member was present during one of the incidents, a Facebook post from the venue says.

DENVER — Two "significant" break-ins happened at the Levitt Pavilion Denver, and during one of them, a staff member was present, a Facebook post from the venue says.

The venue, which is located in Ruby Hill Park, didn't say when the break-ins happened just that they were "over the holiday."

One of the incidents was "particularly scary" because a staff member was present during the robbery, the post says. It goes on to say that they're grateful no one was hurt.

They're increasing security in ways they "never imagined would be necessary" to protect their staff and to allow them to continue to serve the community.

According to the Facebook post, the venue lost essential equipment and sentimental items, but no specifics were provided.

Levitt Pavilion Denver is the first and only free cultural venue in Denver. It is a non-profit that provides 50 free concerts each summer.

The pavilion can fit up to 7,500 people – and though events are free, the executive director of the nonprofit behind Levitt Pavilion said all of the musicians are being paid a competitive fee.

It opened in June 2017.

