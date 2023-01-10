Licenses for 2 businesses suspended after fatal Denver shooting involving security guard

Lempira restaurant and bar has a history of hiring unlicensed security guards, records show. One of them was involved in a fatal shooting over the weekend, DPD said.

DENVER — The licenses of two Denver businesses were suspended after a fatal shooting over the weekend that began when security guards got into a fight with patrons at a bar, the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses announced.

Executive Director Molly Duplechian issued licensing suspensions Tuesday for two businesses that were involved in the shooting incident in the early hours of Jan. 9.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. outside Lempira restaurant and bar at 1452 Unita St. The suspect, 23-year-old Dante Pacheco-Rodriguez, is being held on one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder. He worked for J&M Security LLC and was among four people hired by the restaurant to work at the restaurant that night.

According to the department of excise, while the guards were working that night a fight broke out between them and the patrons. During that fight, multiple shots were fired.

One of the guards, identified as Pacheco-Rodriguez, fired his weapon at a truck that was leaving the area. One person inside was struck and killed, according to Denver Police.

Security guard license

The department of excise suspended the security guard employer license held by J&M Security LLC which provided the guards to the restaurant.

The department of excise said that Pacheco-Rodriguez was not licensed as a security guard, which is a requirement in Denver. They also said that he had not received any approvals from the department to carry his firearm.

The department made the following accusations against the other guards:

One guard "unlawfully" fired their weapon into the air in an effort to disperse the crowd.

One guard shot a patron with a rubber bullet.

Other security guards collected shell casings for bullets fired during the incident.

Only one of the four guards had received the necessary licenses and endorsements to act as a security guard in Denver.

Security guard companies and individuals are required under Denver law to have a license. Security guard individuals must complete a background check and complete 16 hours of training before being issued a license and eight hours of training each additional year.

Security guards in Denver are required to file an application and receive city permission to carry a firearm and are required to wear a uniform unless they apply and receive special permission to dress in plain clothes.

Restaurant license

The department of excise also suspended the hotel and restaurant liquor license and dance cabaret license held by Vigua LLC, which was doing business at Restaurante Lempira.

The business can still serve food during the suspension but must remove all alcoholic beverages from public view and cannot conduct any business for which a hotel, liquor or cabaret license is required.

The restaurant previously agreed to a settlement with the department of excise related to an incident where alcohol was served to a minor, according to documents obtained by 9NEWS.

The violation occurred in March 2022 when Denver Police conducted a "compliance operation" at the restaurant. According to the documents obtained by 9NEWS, the security guard checked the ID of someone who was only 20 years old and allowed them to enter the bar.

That person then went to the bar and ordered two beers. The bartender yelled to the security guard to ask if their IDs were checked and was assured by the guard that the person was "of age," according to the documents. The 20-year-old was ultimately able to purchase the beers.

As part of that agreement, the restaurants agreed to pay a fine of $1,000 in June 2022.

In August of last year, additional violations were uncovered as part of another compliance operation by Denver Police, according to documents from the department of excise.

At that time, officers encountered two unlicensed security guards at the business. Both said they were not associated with any other company but had been hired by the restaurant owner to do security. Both were issued criminal citations.

The documents allege there were violations for unlawful carrying of weapons since one of the guards had a baton and a canister of chemical spray and a taser.

This past December, the restaurant was ordered to attend a "show cause" hearing on Feb. 9 of this year as to why their liquor license should not be revoked as a result of the August incident.

Both businesses that received the summary suspensions have the opportunity to contest the licensing decision.