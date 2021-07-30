x
Crime

Man convicted of killing sister's boyfriend gets life sentence

Witnesses said Trayvon Sanders shot the victim in the face without saying a word to him.

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man who shot and killed his sister’s boyfriend in 2018 will spend the rest of his life in prison, the 18h Judicial District Attorney's Office said Friday.

On July 21, Travon Sanders, 34, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for March 16, 2018, murder of 35-year-old David Washington.

In June, a jury found Sanders guilty of first-degree murder. He was also convicted of felony menacing.

Sanders was living in his mother’s home in Aurora, near Sable Boulevard and East Colfax Avenue. Washington was also living there with his girlfriend, who was Sanders’ sister.

Sanders’ mother and sister were home during the shooting and told Aurora detectives there did not seem to be an argument that precipitated it. Sanders did not say anything to Washington before shooting him in the face.

Sanders told police he felt disrespected by his family. The night before the shooting, he said to his mother, “I’m sick of this.”

The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Andrew Steers and Senior Deputy District Attorney Kristine Hayden.

Trayvon Sanders

“The defendant acted out of jealousy and resentment when he murdered Mr. Washington in cold blood. We are thankful that Mr. Washington's family has the justice they so deserve,” Hayden said.

