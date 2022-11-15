7 arrested after multiple attacks on light rail trains

At least two attacks were reported in Lakewood in recent weeks.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Seven juveniles were arrested at a Lakewood high school Friday and now face charges in connection with multiple attacks that occurred on RTD light rail trains in recent weeks.

The suspects were taken into custody at Longview High School on West 2nd Place on Friday, Nov. 11, according to a Lakewood Police spokesman. The arrests were related to two assaults that occurred on light rail trains on Oct. 14 and Nov. 4.

The victims' injuries were significant, according to Lakewood Police, although exact details about the injuries were not provided.

It's believed at least two additional suspects are connected to the assaults and that at least one other assault occurred in Arvada.

Due to the age of the suspects, no names are being released. All seven suspects are due in court on Thursday when formal charges are expected.

