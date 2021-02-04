Lincoln County inmate accused of causing $40,000 in damage during escape attempt

Nathaniel Gallion, 33, faces multiple felony charges following an escape attempt Thursday and a subsequent incident Friday.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colorado — A Lincoln County Jail inmate is accused of causing more than $40,000 in damages in a reported escape attempt Thursday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

LCSO said that Arriba resident Nathaniel Gallion, 33, used a previously wall-bolted desktop as a battering ram in an attempt to escape a housing unit. Windows and equipment inside the housing unit, which has since been deemed unusable, were destroyed during the incident, LCSO said.

Arriba is located approximately 115 driving miles southeast of Denver, near Limon.

A multi-jurisdictional team that included members of the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), Limon Police Department (LPD), Hugo Marshal's Office and off-duty Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies responded. LCSO said the inmate surrendered and was detained to a separate unit.

On Friday at about 11 a.m., Gallion was also able to bypass security measures of the transport vehicle and arm himself with a metal object, according to LCSO. Law enforcement responded and was able to subdue him, LCSO said, and he is now facing multiple felony charges.