Lincoln County deputy 'ambushed' during suspect search

The deputy was shot several times and was transported to the hospital.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colorado — A Lincoln County Deputy was shot while responding to a theft call early Thursday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

According to the LCSO Facebook Page, at about 3 a.m., LCSO dispatch received a call of a theft in progress near mile marker 386 of Highway 40.

A deputy arrived to the scene a short time later, LCSO said in the post. The deputy was ambushed and shot several times, LCSO said.

The deputy called for assistance and multiple agencies responded, according to LCSO.

The deputy was transported to a metro hospital and the suspect is still on the loose, according to LCSO.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added when it becomes available.

