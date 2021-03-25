Liquor store employee shot during armed robbery in Adams County

The man who was shot was taken to a trauma center for treatment, Adams County Sheriff's deputies said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An Adams County liquor store employee was shot Wednesday night during a robbery.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said the armed robbery and shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. The man who was shot was working at El Agave Liquor located at 5510 Washington St. when the suspect came in armed with a handgun, deputies said.

The victim was shot in the torso, ACSO said. The El Agave employee was able to walk next door to the 55 Bar before collapsing from his injuries, deputies said.

People at the bar rendered aid to the victim before deputies and EMS arrived, the sheriff's office said. The victim was then taken to a trauma center to be treated for his injuries, deputies said. The condition of the man was not released.

Deputies said the suspected gunman left the liquor store. A description of the suspect was not immediately released.

