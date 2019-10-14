DENVER — Denver police are looking for a woman who they said robbed a liquor store in Denver with two young children, one of who helped with the robbery.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said at 2:10 p.m., the woman entered a liquor store, located at 9660 East Alameda Avenue, and rummaged through shelves, under the cash registers, and took a large amount of money.

Police said the woman had a small boy and girl with her, who were approximately six years old.

The six-year-old boy helped in the search for cash behind the counter, according to DPD.

Police ask if you see her or know where she might be, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

