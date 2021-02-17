New technology could be key to solving bowling alley triple homicide

A $30,000 reward is available for information in the 2002 killings of Bobby Zajac, Erin Golla and James Springer.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Using new technology, investigators from the Littleton Police Department (LPD) said Wednesday they're going over every piece of evidence from a triple murder from 2002 hoping to bring the killer or killers to justice.

"It is not too late to come forward," said LPD Chief Doug Stephens during a briefing where a reward of up to $30,000 was also announced.

Bobby Zajac, Erin Golla and James Springer were shot to death inside the AMF Broadway Bowling Alley located at 5485 S. Broadway in Littleton shortly before midnight on Jan. 27, 2002.

Golla and Springer were the last two closing employees and Zajac had been bowling and was going to get a ride home from Springer, LPD said.

After closing the alley, Golla called her ride to come pick her up. Sometime after she made that call, the three victims came into contact with an unknown person or people and were shot to death during an apparent robbery.

Investigators said Wednesday around 11:50 p.m. that night, a middle-aged man was seen exiting the bowling alley and getting in a dark-colored truck. About 5 minutes later, the friend who had come to pick up Golla discovered their bodies inside.

The killings could be related to an attempted burglary at the same business about one week earlier.

The crime remains unsolved and Wednesday police held a briefing to promote public awareness about the case. Speakers included:

Doug Stephens, LPD Chief

Michael Schneider, FBI Special Agent in Charge

John Kellner, DA for the 18th Judicial District

Mike Mills, Board President Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Mitch Morrissey, Founder United Data Connect

Part of United Data Connect's work includes genetic genealogy which has been used in recent years to help solve cold cases by checking DNA found at crimes scene against samples in public databases.

A reward of up to $30,000 is available for information through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

