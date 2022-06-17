x
Crime

Man will spend 10 years in prison for carjacking inside Littleton car wash

Phillip Dent, 52, was convicted of attacking a 63-year-old woman and taking her minivan.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A man convicted of a violent carjacking in a Littleton car wash has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. 

An Arapahoe County jury convicted Phillip Dent, 52, in February on all five counts he faced related to the January 2021 attack. 

The Littleton Police Department (LPD) said on Jan. 28, 2021, Dent opened the 63-year-old victim's driver's side door inside Atlantis Car Wash on South Federal Circle, grabbed her arm and yelled for her to get out of her minivan. She tried to fight him off, according to police, but he grabbed her by the neck, bit her, then pulled her from the vehicle and threw her to the ground before driving off.

The attack was captured by a security camera.

The woman suffered minor injuries, police said.

Dent was arrested in March 2021 at a hotel in Denver and was tried and convicted on the following charges: 

  • Robbery
  • Aggravated motor vehicle theft
  • Assault
  • Arson
  • Second-degree burglary

He must also serve three years' parole, according to the district attorney's office.

