63-year-old woman carjacked in Littleton car wash, police say

Police said the suspect grabbed her by the neck, bit her, then pulled her from her minivan and threw her to the ground before driving off.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Police are looking for a man they say forced a 63-year-old woman out of her minivan inside a Littleton car wash and then stole the vehicle Thursday

According to a release from the Littleton Police Department (LPD), the woman said she drove into the automatic wash bay at the Atlantis Car Wash on South Federal Circle at around 12:15 p.m.

She put her vehicle in park, LPD said, which automatically unlocked all of its doors.

Police said as soon as the wash cycle started and the windshield was obscured, the suspect quickly walked up to the driver's door and opened it.

The man grabbed the woman's arm and yelled for her to get out of the car, LPD said. She resisted and tried to fight him off, according to police, but he grabbed her by the neck, bit her, then pulled her from the minivan and threw her to the ground before taking off in the vehicle.

The woman suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 40 years old, with short, dark hair and gray facial hair, police said. He was wearing eyeglasses, a baseball cap, a green jacket and blue jeans and was carrying a backpack, according to police.

The vehicle is described as a gray 2011 Toyota Sienna with a "Practice Aloha" sticker in the rear window. It has a South Dakota license plate with the number 1X7015, according to police.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or has any information about the case is asked to call Detective Shiller at 303-795-3882. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.