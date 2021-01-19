Littleton man faces charges in US Capitol riot

Another Colorado man, Patrick Montgomery, is facing federal charges following the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

DENVER — Littleton resident Patrick Montgomery, 48, uploaded evidence of his insurrection in social media postings, according to a federal arrest warrant outlining the federal case filed against him.

Montgomery is facing two charges following the Jan. 6 siege on the US Capitol that left five people dead. They include:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Court records contain several images of Montgomery, including one where he appears inside the Senate Chambers.

“We stormed the Senate…opened those Chamber door for Transparency!” Montgomery posted on social media, according to federal court documents.

Records indicate several people recognized Montgomery from social media postings. In response to people who contacted him, Montgomery reacted defiantly, according to the federal warrant.

“I didn’t storm the castle violently," Montgomery told someone, according to his federal court case documents. "My group was let in peacefully by the police we were talking to with respect. We came a[n]d left peacefully before the anarchist and Antifa showed up breaking shit and being hoodlums."

“Got nothing to hide,” he told someone else who sent him a message.

Two additional Coloradans have also been charged in connection with the attempted coup. Robert Gieswein, 24, of Woodland Park and Olympian Klete Keller also face charges.