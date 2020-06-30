Handguns and rifles stolen during Littleton gun store burglary

Police said they were waiting on inventory results from the owner of Triple J Armory before they could say how many weapons were taken.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Numerous handguns and rifles were taken during a burglary at a Littleton gun store early Tuesday morning, according to the Littleton Police Department (LPD).

Officers with LPD responded to the Triple J Armory at 8152 Southpark Lane just after 5 a.m. after the burglary alarm at the store sounded, according to police. The store is located south of West Mineral Avenue but north of County Line Road.

When they arrived, officers determined that someone had forced entry into the business, but no one was there when they arrived, police said in a release.

LPD and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating the burglary. Crews determined that numerous handguns and rifles were stolen, but could not say exactly how many are missing, according to the LPD release.

Police said they'll have a better idea once they hear back from the store owners about their inventory.

The store has been targeted in the past. It was burglarized in both 2016 and 2017.