Woman in custody after burglary call at Littleton HS

Police were called to the campus just after 4 a.m. on Friday. A woman was taken into custody.

LITTLETON, Colo. — A woman is in custody as officers with the Littleton Police Department (LPD) continue to investigate a burglary Friday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., LPD received a call from campus security at Littleton High School for a possible burglary, according to police.

Officers responded to the campus, located at 199 E Littleton Blvd., and took a woman in her 30s into custody without incident, said Sheera Poelman, a spokeswoman for LPD.

It's not clear if there was any damage to the school or if anything was stolen.

Around 7:45 a.m., LPD said in a tweet that they had completed their search of the school and determined that it was safe.

A spokeswoman for the district said classes Friday will start an hour late at 9:26 a.m. Buses will also operate one hour behind for Littleton HS.

The spokeswoman emphasized that students and staff were never in danger but said out an abundance of caution that there would be additional police on campus.

LPD is working an active burglary at Littleton High School. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/UWKOHGKEoV — Littleton Colorado Police Department (@LittletonPD) May 19, 2023

