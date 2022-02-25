DA finds Littleton officers only shot at suspect after he'd already shot officer

Littleton officer David Snook was shot 8 times and survived. The suspect, identified as Rigoberto "Rigo" Valles Dominguez, was arrested.

LITTLETON, Colo. — The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office has ruled that two Littleton police officers were justified in shooting back at a suspect who shot one of them multiple times inside an apartment complex in September 2021.

According to the decision letter, the DA found that "neither of the officers initiated the use of force" and that the suspect's actions created a grave danger for the officers and those living in the apartment complex where the shooting took place.

Around 11 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2021, a report on the shooting says three Littleton Police officers responded to a report of shots being fired from a car window in the area of West Powers Avenue and South Bannock Street. That's one block west of South Broadway.

When they arrived on the scene, one of the officers, identified as David Snook, saw two people walking away from the car that had been described and heading toward a nearby apartment building. Another officer, identified as Cpl. Jeff Farmer, asked the pair if they had heard gunshots, the report says. They responded that they had, "about 20 minutes ago," according to the report. Snook then began approaching the suspects, according to the report, and told them he was going to pat them down and that they were under arrest.

That is when the man, later identified as Rigoberto "Rigo" Valles Dominguez, ran into the apartment building.

The report says Farmer saw Dominguez pull a gun from his waistband as he was running. Snook followed Dominguez into the building as Farmer yelled to warn him that Dominguez was armed, according to the report.

As soon as Snook entered the building, the report says he was shot in the abdomen. According to the report, Dominguez continued to fire shots at Snook and at Farmer when he arrived to try and help Snook.

While he was on lying on the ground, Snook fired back at Dominguez, the report says. He fired a total of 18 rounds, none of which hit Dominguez.

Farmer also shot four times at Dominguez, the report says.

Dominguez eventually fled the area. The report says he fired a total of 27 shots during the encounter.

Snook, a decorated 13-year veteran of the department, was brought to the hospital and was in intensive care unit for an extended period of time. Littleton Police have not released a recent update on his condition, but the report says he was at one time intubated and placed on a ventilator.

Dominguez was arrested four days later after a standoff in Brighton, according to law enforcement.

Blanca Arrieta, 33, was on also arrested Oct. 7 after police said they received information that she helped Dominguez.