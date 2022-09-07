Former youth soccer coach arrested on child sexual assault charges

LITTLETON, Colo. — A former longtime youth soccer coach is facing multiple child sexual assault charges after being arrested Wednesday.
Littleton Police said James William Bain, 72, worked as a soccer coach with Colorado United/Littleton Soccer club for more than 30 years. He stepped down from coaching in June.
He's facing five felony counts of sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. Police said there are multiple victims.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case or anyone who believes they may have been a victim to call 303-795-3896 or email Detective Goodman at cgoodman@littletongov.org.
