Former youth soccer coach arrested on child sexual assault charges

Littleton Police said there are multiple victims in the case.

LITTLETON, Colo. — A former longtime youth soccer coach is facing multiple child sexual assault charges after being arrested Wednesday.

Littleton Police said James William Bain, 72, worked as a soccer coach with Colorado United/Littleton Soccer club for more than 30 years. He stepped down from coaching in June.

He's facing five felony counts of sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. Police said there are multiple victims.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case or anyone who believes they may have been a victim to call 303-795-3896 or email Detective Goodman at cgoodman@littletongov.org.

