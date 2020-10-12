Littleton man arrested after police say he solicited sex for alcohol, money

The suspect was talking to investigators online when he believed he was talking to teenage girls.

EDGEWATER, Colo. — A Littleton man has been arrested after police said he asked teenage girls for sexual acts in exchange for money and alcohol.

Wilmer Alverto-Andrade, 26, was arrested at his home on Thursday, according to a release from the Edgewater Police Department (EPD).

Police said Alverto-Andrade met two teenage girls from Jefferson High School and gave them alcohol during one of those meetings.

He continued talking to them through an electronic device after those meetings, police said.

The EPD and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department's Child Sex Offender Internet Investigation's Unit started talking to Alverto-Andrade, posing as the young girls.

During those conversations, police said Alverto-Andrade solicited sexual acts in exchange for money and alcohol as compensation.

Alverto-Andrade is facing charges of solicitation of child prostitution and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail.

