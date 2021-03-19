Violent carjacking suspect arrested after 63-year-old woman assaulted, bitten, said police

Police said Phillip Michael Dent, 51, grabbed the victim by the neck, bit her, then pulled her from her minivan and threw her to the ground before driving off.

LITTLETON, Colo. — A man who police said grabbed a 63-year-old woman by the neck, bit her and then pulled her out of a minivan, throwing her to the ground in a Littleton car wash has been arrested.



Littleton Police (LPD) said they arrested 51-year-old Phillip Michael Dent, with the help of Denver Police, in connection to the violent carjacking.

Dent was arrested at a hotel located near 36th Avenue and Quebec Street in Denver, police said.

According to a January release from the LPD, the woman said she drove into the automatic wash bay at the Atlantis Car Wash on South Federal Circle at around 12:15 p.m.

She put her vehicle in park, LPD said, which automatically unlocked all of its doors.

Police said as soon as the wash cycle started and the windshield was obscured, the suspect quickly walked up to the driver's door and opened it.

Police said Dent grabbed the woman's arm and yelled for her to get out of the car. She resisted and tried to fight him off, according to police, but he threw her to the ground and took off in the vehicle.

Police described Dent as a transient who may be in the Littleton/Lakewood area, according to police.

