Smokey the llama stolen, found dead in Larimer County

Smokey, 9, was taken from his home Monday night and found dead Thursday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Larimer County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that it's investigating the theft and death of a llama this week.

The Sheriff's Office said 9-year-old Smokey was taken from his home Monday on West County Road 38E, west of Horsetooth Reservoir.

On Thursday, Smokey was found dead in the area, the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding Smokey's disappearance and death.

Anyone with information on the theft and killing is asked to call investigators at 970-619-4307.

UPDATE: We're very sad to share that Smokey was located in the area deceased. We appreciate everyone who spread the word... Posted by Larimer County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 1, 2023

