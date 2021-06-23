Denver Police offering $30,000 reward for information on November 2020 triple shooting

The three victims were shot in front of a home at 3909 N. Locust St. on Nov. 4, 2020.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for anyone who has any information on the triple shooting that happened on Nov. 4, 2020.

Three victims were shot in front of the residence at 3209 N. Locust St. Two of them died of gunshot wounds, according to DPD.

The shooting happened in an area just east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Monaco Parkway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips can also be submitted online at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified after the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

