Denver DA formally charges suspect in double homicide

Levi Diecidue, 22, faces charges in a double homicide in downtown Denver on New Year's Day.

DENVER — The Denver District Attorney's Office announced formal charges Friday against Levi Diecidue, 22, for a double homicide that happened outside the Cabin Tap House in Denver.

Diecidue faces charges in the murders of 24-year-old Devonte Phillips and 29-year-old Hiyaw Zewdie on New Year's Day.

Shortly after midnight, Phillips got into an argument with a group of men after being accidentally bumped into while in the upstairs bar. The men then went down into the basement and attacked Phillips, according to a news release from the DA's Office.

Phillips eventually came back upstairs, and another fight started over what happened to Phillips in the basement, according to the DA. During the second fight, Diecidue pulled out a handgun and shot Phillips, the release says.

As the second fight started, witnesses saw what was happening and recorded video on their cellphones, according to Diecidue's arrest affidavit.

Diecidue also shot other patrons on a crowded dance floor, including Zewdie, who had no connection to any of the parties involved in the fight, the DA said. Zewdie and Phillips died at the scene, according to the arrest affidavit.

Two other men were wounded in the shooting. They were transported to Denver Health and survived, according to the DA.

Using video recorded by witnesses and a scanner used by door personnel to scan driver's licenses and identification cards, police were able identify Diecidue as the shooter, according to the arrest affidavit.

Diceidue had his first advisement Friday. He is charged with:

Murder with extreme indifference

Attempted murder after deliberation

First-degree assault with a deadly weapon

Attempted first-degree assault with extreme indifference

Second-degree assault with a deadly weapon

