1 dead, 5 injured in LoDo shooting

Denver police said they responded to the shooting near 19th and Blake streets at around 2 a.m. Sunday. No arrests have been made.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting a block away from Coors Field early Sunday that left one man dead and five other people injured.

According to DPD, officers responded to the scene near 19th and Blake streets at around 2 a.m.

DPD said they found two victims when they got there, both with serious injuries.

A tweet Sunday evening said there were a total of six victims, one of whom died. Two others had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and three others had minor injuries.

Police said the additional four victims had left the scene before officers arrived, and they didn't learn about them until they came to the hospital.

No arrests have been made, DPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

