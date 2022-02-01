Police arrest suspect in New Year's Day shooting

Denver Police arrested 22-year-old Levi Floyd Diecidue in connection to a double homicide that happened in LoDo.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) has arrested a suspect in connection to a double homicide that happened in downtown Denver on New Year's Day.

22-year-old Levi Floyd Diecidue was taken into custody by police on Jan. 13 and is currently being held at the Denver Downtown Jail, according to police and jail records.

DPD said in a press release that Diecidue was taken into custody in the 500 block of Emporia Street in Aurora.

>Video above is from a 9NEWS report on Jan. 2 after the City of Denver shut down The Cabin Tap House.

The shootings happened outside The Cabin Tap House on 19th and Blake around 1:15 a.m., according to police. Three men and a woman were shot inside the bar, one man and a woman died from the shooting, police said.

The City and County of Denver shut down the bar after the shooting and the Department of Excise and Licenses said the bar's liquor license was suspended.

"The disruptive and illegal activities associated with the licensed establishment have created an unsafe and hazardous condition and the continued operation of the establishment in this manner would be a danger to the public health, welfare, and safety of the community," the order says. "The Director finds that probable cause exists for revocation or suspension of the license."

After a hearing, the director of Excise and Licenses will determine whether the temporary suspension will become permanent.

The Cabin is owned by the same person who owns nearby Beta Nightclub, according to an Excise and Licenses spokesperson. Last month, a hearing officer recommended Beta's licenses be revoked after police uncovered regular fights, alcohol consumption after hours and unlicensed security guards working at that club. Unlike The Cabin, Beta is allowed to stay open until a final decision is made.