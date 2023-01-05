Cop who patrolled tiny Colorado town with active felony charges is sentenced

A judge on Monday sentenced Dawn Fliszar to jail and probation after she pleaded guilty to felony theft and forgery charges.

LOG LANE VILLAGE, Colo. — Six months after 9NEWS exposed how a police officer in this tiny village was armed and pulling people over while facing her own pending felony charges, the criminal case against her has come to a resolution with jail time.

On Monday afternoon, a judge sentenced Dawn Fliszar to 14 days in jail and three years of probation for pocketing more than $30,000 in vehicle inspection fees while she worked as an officer in the Town of Morrison.

She has also been ordered to pay $35,600 in restitution as part of her sentencing.

A spokesperson for the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office said prosecutors initially asked the court for 90 days in jail.

In November of 2022, 9NEWS found Fliszar was actively working as a police officer while her felony case was pending. The situation was a highly unusual circumstance within the law enforcement profession. Most jurisdictions don’t let police work with active felony charges against them.

9NEWS found that Fliszar never disclosed her pending felony case on her application to Log Lane Village; however, that didn't stop her from working as an officer.

Fliszar was allowed to own a gun while she was out on bond during her pending case. Because she is now a felon, she will no longer be able to possess firearms and her law enforcement certification in Colorado will be revoked.

Fliszar was not remanded into custody, which means she will be expected to self-report to serve out her jail sentence.

Fliszar resigned from the Village of Log Lane, where she pulled people over for local ordinance violations. Online records also indicate she was responsible for helping the village manage its police evidence room.