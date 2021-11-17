Log Lane Village police corporal arrested, charged with child abuse

Dalton Byers is facing charges of felony child abuse and crimes against an at-risk person, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

LOG LANE VILLAGE, Colo. — A corporal with the Log Lane Village Police Department in Morgan County, Colorado has been arrested and is facing child abuse charges, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Dalton Byers was arrested on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said someone made a complaint against Byers two days earlier, accusing him of child abuse. That launched a criminal investigation which eventually led to his arrest.

He is facing charges of felony child abuse and crimes against an at-risk person, according to the sheriff's office. No other details about the incident or incidents that led to his arrest have been released.

Byers was taken to the Morgan County Jail, where he has since been released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

He will be back in court on Dec. 16 for a status hearing in the case.

Court records also show Byers has an upcoming restraining order hearing. It's not clear if this is connected to the other case.

Log Lane Village is a small town in northeast Colorado, located just northwest of Fort Morgan. As of the 2010 United States Census, the town population was 873.