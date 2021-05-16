x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Crime

Log Lane Village police chief arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Joshua Katz, 33, was arrested Saturday in connection to a reported domestic violence incident, according to Fort Morgan police.

LOG LANE VILLAGE, Colo. — The chief of the Log Lane Police Department (LLPD) was arrested Saturday night on domestic violence charges, according to the Fort Morgan Police Department (FMPD).

Joshua Katz, 33, was arrested on suspicion of the following charges, according to FMPD:

  • Second-degree assault
  • Third-degree assault
  • False imprisonment
  • Harassment
  • Domestic violence

FMPD said Katz was arrested in connection to an incident early Saturday morning.

Katz was appointed as marshal of Log Lane Village in April 2020, the Fort Morgan Times reported. Since then, Katz has since been named the town's chief of police, according to the department's Facebook page.

Katz was being held without bail pending an arraignment, FMPD said Saturday night.

The case stemmed from an incident that occurred in Log Lane Village, but FMPD said it was handling the investigation with assistance from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

FMPD said it will be releasing more information on the investigation in the coming days.

Log Lane Village is a suburb of Fort Morgan.

RELATED: Former Aurora cop accused of giving meth to woman while working 'in capacity of an officer'

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

RELATED: DPD officer arrested after wrong-way crash in unmarked patrol car

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 