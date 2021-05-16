Log Lane Village police chief arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Joshua Katz, 33, was arrested Saturday in connection to a reported domestic violence incident, according to Fort Morgan police.

LOG LANE VILLAGE, Colo. — The chief of the Log Lane Police Department (LLPD) was arrested Saturday night on domestic violence charges, according to the Fort Morgan Police Department (FMPD).

Joshua Katz, 33, was arrested on suspicion of the following charges, according to FMPD:

Second-degree assault

Third-degree assault

False imprisonment

Harassment

Domestic violence

FMPD said Katz was arrested in connection to an incident early Saturday morning.

Katz was appointed as marshal of Log Lane Village in April 2020, the Fort Morgan Times reported. Since then, Katz has since been named the town's chief of police, according to the department's Facebook page.

Katz was being held without bail pending an arraignment, FMPD said Saturday night.

The case stemmed from an incident that occurred in Log Lane Village, but FMPD said it was handling the investigation with assistance from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

FMPD said it will be releasing more information on the investigation in the coming days.

Log Lane Village is a suburb of Fort Morgan.

