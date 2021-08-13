Former Log Lane Village Police chief pleads guilty to domestic violence charge

Joshua Katz, 33, stepped down from his post after the May 15 incident.

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — The former chief of the Log Lane Village Police Department has pleaded guilty to two charges in connection with a domestic violence incident.

Joshua Katz, 33, was arrested on May 15. He pleaded guilty in Morgan County Court Thursday to a felony assault charge and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, according to court records. All other charges were dropped.

The video above about Katz's arrest first aired in May.

Katz was given a deferred sentence and must complete two years of probation, court records show.

The district attorney for the 13th Judicial District, Travis Sides, said Katz automatically loses his certification to be a law enforcement officer in Colorado because of the felony conviction. He resigned from his post in June, according to the police department.

Log Lane Village is located a few miles northwest of Fort Morgan.

