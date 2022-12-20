Man convicted in bowling alley shooting gets 23 years in prison

Peter Le, 29, was convicted on two counts during an October trial related to the 2018 shooting at Bowlero in Lone Tree

LONE TREE, Colo. — A man who was convicted in October in connection with a 2018 shooting at a Lone Tree bowling alley that seriously injured a man was sentenced to 23 years in the Department of Corrections.

Peter Le, 29, was sentenced to 20 years for a first-degree assault charge and an additional three years for a felony menacing count.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on March 23, 2018, Lone Tree police officers were dispatched to a shooting call at Bowlero on Kimmer Drive in Lone Tree. Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center for treatment and survived his injuries. Video surveillance from the bowling alley helped investigators identify Le, who was seen on camera leaving the Bowlero holding a handgun.

The victim told investigators that prior to being shot, he returned his bowling shoes at the checkout counter and accidentally bumped into Le. That’s when the victim said Le pulled out a gun and shot him.

When a friend of the victim tried to stop Le from leaving, Le pointed a gun at that friend before leaving. No additional shots were fired.

“The defendant took what most would consider to be a slight, accidental interaction and turned it into a terrifying, tragic, and life-alerting event for everyone present at the bowling alley that night,” Deputy District Attorney Corrie Caler said.

“Both the victim who was shot and the victim who was menaced displayed strength, resilience, and empathy throughout the course of this case. It is because of their strength and determination that we were able to obtain justice in this case.”

Upon release, Le will be placed on mandatory parole for five years and he will have to pay restitution.

Le was initially charged with three counts including:

Attempted second-degree murder

First-degree assault

Felony menacing

At an October trial, the jury could not reach an agreement on the attempted murder charge and a mistrial was declared for that count only.