2 juvenile suspects arrested in vehicle thefts

Police said the suspects stole four cars in three days.

LONE TREE, Colo. — Police have arrested two suspects after a series of vehicle thefts in Lone Tree, the Lone Tree Police Department (LTPD) said Friday.

According to Lone Tree Police, officers have investigated a series of crimes in the city over the past three days including vehicle thefts and credit card fraud. Police said the thieves have targeted unlocked vehicles and garages, and that the crimes primarily happened between 1 and 4 a.m.

LTPD said a 2021 Toyota RAV4 was stolen from a residential garage on Wednesday. The next day, according to police, the same people came back and stole a 2017 Honda Accord. They later went to a convenience store with both stolen cars and stole vape products and other items. Police said officers later spotted the suspects but they managed to get away.

On Friday, the suspects stole two more cars: a 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE and a 2020 BMW X5. The RAV4 was found abandoned in Lone Tree after it was involved in a crash. The stolen Mercedes was found in Denver, police said.

LTPD said the owners of the stolen BMW tracked it using a phone and provided real-time information to Lone Tree officers. That led to the arrests of two male juvenile suspects by the Denver Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol, according to Lone Tree Police.

The suspects' names are not being released.

A loaded gun was recovered from the vehicle, police said.