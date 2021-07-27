Police search for attempted murder suspect who may be in Denver area

Marshall Neil Aamodt, 30, may be in the Denver area and should be considered armed, police said.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Authorities are searching for the suspect in a reported attempted murder who may be armed and in the Denver area, Longmont Police said on Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to a scene around 7:26 a.m. after a caller reported two men fighting in the driveway of a home on the 300 block of Mountain View Avenue.

During the argument, police said 30-year-old Marshall Aamodt threatened to kill the victim with a knife.

As the victim entered a vehicle and began to leave, police said Aamodt fired several pistol rounds towards the car and neighboring homes.

No one was hit by gunfire, and police said they could not determine at this time if any homes were hit.

Aamodt left the area and police said he it's possible he was dropped off in the Denver area.

An arrest warrant was issued for Aamodt on the following charges, according to police:

Attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference

Felony menacing

Reckless endangerment

Attempted illegal discharge of a firearm

Aamodt is described as being 5'07" tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and eyes, and police said he is considered armed.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 303-651-8501.

Anyone with information can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

