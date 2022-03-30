Barricaded suspect in Longmont home

Longmont Police said officers are trying to get a suspect out of a home in northwest Longmont.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Longmont Police (LPD) are trying to contact a barricaded suspect inside of a home in Longmont Wednesday morning.

Tuesday night, around 9 p.m., LPD officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Northwestern Road, according to a Facebook post by the City of Longmont. That's in the area of Mountain View and Harvard in northwest Longmont.

As of 5 a.m., police were still trying to make contact with the party, according to LPD.

There is no direct threat to the public, but police are asking the public to avoid the area.

As a result of the barricade situation, Longmont Estates Elementary School cancelled classes for the day, according to the school's website.

"Longmont Estates Families and Staff: The Longmont Police Department has notified us of a serious police operation in the neighborhood that is in close proximity to the school," the notice said. "While this is unrelated to the school, due to the seriousness of the police activity and safety concerns with transporting students into the school, we are canceling school for Wednesday, March 30."

