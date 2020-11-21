Man wanted for parole violation identified in Longmont death investigation, police say

Edward Herbert Hoid, 36, might be staying in Brady, Nebraska, and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

LONGMONT, Colo — Longmont Police Services (LPS) said a man wanted for parole violation may be connected to the death of Randall Schubert on Nov. 5.

Schubert was found dead in the green belt behind Lowes at 355 Ken Pratt Blvd., LPS said.

LPS said that investigators have identified Edwards Herbert Hoid, 36, who is currently wanted on a felony warrant for violating parole.

While Hoid has been identified through the investigation, LPS said he has not been charged in connection to the death at this time.

Hoid was living in Lyons, but LPS said he may have left the state. LPS said he may be residing in Brady, Nebraska, located between North Platte and Kearney.

He is described by LPS as being a white man who is about about 6 feet tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

LPS said Hoid should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is advised to stay away and is asked to call the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501.

Anyone with information on the death investigation is asked to call Detective Jon High at 303-651-8584.