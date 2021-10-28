Driver flees traffic stop, causes fatal crash, Longmont Police say

An officer in a marked car attempted to pull over the person who was believed to be in a stolen car, according to Longmont Police.

LONGMONT, Colo. — One person was killed after a Longmont Police officer attempted to pull over a driver but that person instead took off and and struck another vehicle, according to a spokesperson for Longmont Police Services (LPS).

Police will provide additional information about the incident during a briefing set to take place at 2 p.m. 9NEWS will livestream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

The crash happened around 10:48 a.m. in the intersection of East 9th Avenue and Pace Street on the eastside of Longmont.

Just prior to the crash, an LPS officer in a marked car attempted to pull over a driver a few blocks away near East 9th Avenue and Martin Street because the car was believed to be stolen, LPS said.

The suspect survived the crash but a person in another vehicle died, according to LPS. Two people in a third vehicle were also hurt, police said.

At the time of the crash, no officers were pursuing the vehicle, LPS said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.