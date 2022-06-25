Fire at abortion alternatives ministry investigated as arson

Vandals also spray-painted pro-abortion messages on the building early Saturday.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Longmont Public Safety (LPS) is investigating a fire at an abortion alternatives ministry as arson.

LPS said officers responded to a reported fire at Life Choices on Mountain View Avenue at 3:17 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the building sustained fire and heavy smoke damage, and that the front of the building was vandalized with black paint.

The vandalism includes pro-abortion rights messages including "if abortions aren't safe neither are you" and "bans off our bodies."

The fire is being investigated as arson, according to LPS.

Police are asking people who live between Collyer Street and Lashley Street and between 15th Avenue and 11th Avenue to check their surveillance video for any activity in the area between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Video can be uploaded here.

Anyone who can help identify the people responsible for the damage is asked to call 303-774-3700 and reference Longmont Police Report #22-5219.

Life Choices describes itself on its website as "a Christ-centered ministry providing education, support, healing, and limited medical services for sexual life choices."

The fire comes on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortion.

