Driver of yellow Jeep wanted in Longmont hit-and-run

The victim was struck around 5:30 Friday morning while crossing 9th Avenue at Main Street in Longmont.

ARVADA, Colo. — Longmont Police are asking for tips about the driver of a yellow Jeep who struck and injured a man crossing the street in a crosswalk Friday morning.

The man was crossing 9th Avenue at Main Street at 5:24 a.m. when he was hit by the driver who was making a left turn from southbound Main Street, according to Longmont Police Services. The crash was captured on video.

It shows the man enter the crosswalk. Just before he clears the eastbound lanes of 9th Avenue a yellow Jeep enters the frame and is seen hitting the man. It appears the victim saw the vehicle coming toward because he braced for an impact.

The man was thrown several feet and landed on the nearby sidewalk. According to police, he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Jeep is yellow with two doors and has a black top and chrome wheels. The spare tire is chrome mounted on the rear of the vehicle.

If you can identify the owner of the vehicle and/or the driver, please call Longmont Police at 303-651-8501 and reference report #23-8518.

According to police the Jeep driver traveled south on Main to 9th Avenue. From there he turned on to Weld County Road 1, and then went south on Weld County Road 1 at Highway 119. Police asked residents and business owners in those areas to check their security for any video.

