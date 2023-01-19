Reward for help in Longmont arson investigation increased to $25,000

The FBI is seeking help identifying the suspect or suspects in the arson last June at Life Choices abortion alternatives ministry.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGMONT, Colo — The FBI said Thursday it has increased the reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects in a 2022 arson at an abortion alternatives ministry in Longmont.

The Life Choices building at 20 Mountain View Ave. was vandalized and sustained fire and smoke damage as a result of the arson on June 25, according to an FBI news release.

FBI Denver is assisting the Longmont Police Department in the investigation. To encourage people to come forward, the FBI increased the reward from $17,500 to $25,000.

>The video above is from June 2022.

The front of the building was vandalized with black paint that included messages including "if abortions aren't safe neither are you" and "bans off our bodies," said Longmont Police Chief Jeff Satur in June.

Investigators believe there are two suspects because one set of graffiti is in cursive and the other is not, indicating two sets of handwriting, Satur said.

The fire took place less than 24 hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

Satur said that even though investigators had not identified the suspects, the motive was pretty clear.

"It's not lost on us the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision – the connections are there," he said. "We're well aware of likely why this happened."

Life Choices describes itself on its website as "a Christ-centered ministry providing education, support, healing and limited medical services for sexual life choices."

Satur said investigators poured through video from neighbors but cleared the people in the video. They even tested the spray paint at the scene and looked into who bought paint in Longmont the day before but did not come up with any suspects.

"Somebody knows something, right?" Satur said. "They had to talk to somebody. Somebody had to say something, and that's the tip we need."

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.FBI.gov.



>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.