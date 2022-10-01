Longmont man arrested on child pornography charges

Sheriff's deputies said 40-year-old Benito Chavez-Perez possessed and distributed child pornography on a social messaging application.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Boulder County sheriff's deputies have arrested a Longmont man on child pornography charges.

The sheriff's office said in a release Saturday that 40-year-old Benito Chavez-Perez possessed and distributed child pornography on a social messaging app.

The investigation began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information about the distribution of child pornography from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Deputies said a search warrant was executed on Sept. 21 at Chavez-Perez's home on Wedgewood Avenue, where additional evidence was found.

Chavez-Perez was booked at the Boulder County Jail and is being held without bond on charges of sexual exploitation of a child - possession with intent to distribute, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child - possession.

Anyone who suspects a child is being sexually exploited online can report it online or call 1-800-THE-LOST.

