A Longmont nursing home caretaker was arrested Thursday after reports surfaced accusing of her abusing five elderly residents at the facility.

Officials at Life Care Center of Longmont conducted an internal investigation following the allegations and contacted local authorities. Michelle Lanora Chambers, 39, was ultimately arrested on multiple charges and terminated from her position at the nursing home.

Longmont Police Commander Joel Post confirmed Chambers was charged with five counts of caretaker neglect, two charges of criminal negligence resulting in harm of an at-risk adult, two charges of third-degree assault of an at-risk adult, two charges of harassment and one charge of menacing.

Post said the victims were born between the years 1925 and 1940.

DeBelle released the following statement regarding the incident:

At Life Care Center of Longmont, the safety and well-being of our residents is our highest priority. It was recently brought to our attention that one of our employees was allegedly mistreating residents. We immediately suspended the employee, began an internal investigation and contacted local authorities. Allegations of this nature are taken very seriously, and this employee was subsequently terminated.

We continue to work with local authorities and have also reported this individual to the Board of Nursing. Due to HIPAA regulations, and out of respect for residents’ privacy, we cannot provide any further information.

Life Care Center of Longmont remains focused on providing quality care to our patients and residents.