Man shot by officer in Longmont was armed with BB gun, police say

Officers said they thought it was a real weapon when they fired at the suspect, according to Longmont Police.

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 26-year-old man armed with a BB gun was injured in a shooting involving an officer early Friday morning, Longmont Police Department (LPD) said.

LPD said a call was received at 1:11 a.m. from a man who was calling for a female friend.

The caller reported that another man known to the woman was harassing her from outside her apartment, refused to leave and had a pistol in his back pocket, LPD said.

The apartment complex is located at 600 Martin St., a few blocks east of the intersection of Main Street and 6th Avenue.

After responding to a parking lot near the building and making contact with the suspect outside the apartment, officers said the suspect initially complied with an order to put his hands up and denied that he was armed, LPD said.

As officers stepped closer, the suspect stepped back and drew what appeared to be a pistol from his waistband, LPD said.

After yelling multiple commands to drop the gun, LPD said one officer shot at the suspect with his handgun.

The suspect dropped between two cars, another officer with a view said the suspect was still holding the pistol, LPD said.

According to LPD, officers continued to order the suspect to drop his weapon and show his hands, but he did not comply, and an officer fired on the suspect with a rifle.

The 26-year-old suspect was taken to UCHealth Longs Peak, and was transferred by helicopter to Medical Center of the Rockies in critical condition, LPD said.

Officers determined after the shooting that the suspect's weapon was a BB gun (pictured below) that looked identical to a handgun.

The suspect had an Illinois license, and LPD said his current home address is not known.

The two officers who fired weapons have been placed on paid administrative leave, which LPD said standard policy. LPD said no officers were injured in the shooting.

The incident is under investigation by the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Boulder County.

The suspect's reported actions at the woman's apartment are also under investigation, according to LPD.