Corrections worker now charged with first-degree murder in connection with postal worker's death

Andrew Ritchie and Devan Schreiner are both charged in the killing of 33-year-old Jason Schaefer.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Two people are now charged with first-degree murder in connection to the killing of a Longmont postal worker earlier this month.

Andrew Ritchie was originally arrested on Oct. 19 on a complicity charge but appeared in court Tuesday morning and is now charged with one count of first-degree murder. He's next due in court in January.

Ritchie, a federal corrections officer, was romantically involved with Devan Schreiner, who is accused of carrying out the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Jason Schaefer on Oct. 13.

He was shot around 12:30 p.m. that day as he delivered mail.

During a police interview, Ritchie admitted he was in Longmont that morning and that when he dropped Schreiner off at work, she stated "today is the day" and "I have everything I need," the affidavit for his arrest says.

In that same interview, the affidavit says, Schreiner had previously talked about killing Schaefer "multiple times," but Ritchie reported he had been able to "talk her down." On the morning of the shooting, he said he spoke with Schreiner a couple of times trying to convince her not to go through with it, the affidavit says.

At one point, he reported that she "abruptly" told him she would not do it, but he believed she still had the idea in her head to harm Schaefer, the affidavit says.

He reported that was he was following along with Schaefer's route that morning to potentially confront Schreiner if she showed up.

Ritchie said he then drove by the victim and had a 15-second conversation with him in which he said he told Schaefer something to the effect of "you are pushing Devan [Schreiner] over the line" and you "need to watch out for her," the affidavit says.

He said, according to the document, that Schaefer replied, "I'm not afraid of that [expletive]."

Ritchie said that at that point, he felt he had "done his job" and went home, the affidavit says.

Schreiner, who shares a child with the victim, was arrested on the day of the shooting after she went to the Longmont Police Department.

According to an affidavit for her arrest, just days before the killing, Schaefer had filed paperwork to alter the custody agreement of their child. The document also says that Schreiner was recently fired from the Longmont Post Office where both she and the victim had worked.

She was later hired to work at the Loveland Post Office.

