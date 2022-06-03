Man charged in Rita Gutierrez-Garcia murder case expected to plead guilty

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia's remains were found in April. She had been missing since 2018.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGMONT, Colo. — The man charged in connection with the death of a Longmont mother who was reported missing in 2018 is expected to plead guilty Friday afternoon.

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia was last seen in March 2018 in downtown Longmont and remained missing until her body was found on April 28 in an area of Weld County east of Longmont.

The location was provided to law enforcement and was subsequently searched. Police did not say who provided the location of the remains but said that prosecutors and defense attorneys had been in talks ahead of a trial scheduled for Juan Figueroa Jr., who is charged in Gutierrez-Garcia's death.

His trial was vacated and he's now set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday for a disposition hearing where's he's expected to plead guilty and be immediately sentenced.

Gutierrez-Garcia, a mother of three boys, was last seen by friends near a bar in the downtown Longmont area on March 18, 2018, at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Figueroa Jr. was identified early in the investigation as a possible suspect in her disappearance but it wasn't until June 2021 that a grand jury indicted him for first-degree murder and kidnapping in the case.

According to the grand jury indictment, Gutierrez-Garcia interacted with Figueroa inside a bar at around 1:30 a.m. March 18. Witnesses later placed Figueroa in the same area as Gutierrez-Garcia outside after the bar closed, the indictment says.

Cellphone data from Gutierrez-Garcia's phone placed her phone near the 600 block between Main Street and Coffman Street between 2:40 a.m. to 3:03 a.m.

A security camera captured Figueroa's truck traveling through that exact same area at 3:03 a.m., the indictment says.

Four minutes later, two 911 call hang-ups were made from Gutierrez-Garcia's phone, according to the indictment. Her phone dropped off the network at 3:10 a.m. and was in the area of 3rd Avenue and Vivian Street in Longmont at that time.

According to the indictment, Figueroa left Colorado on March 20, 2018, shortly after police attempted to contact him at his mother's home. He was briefly in Texas, the indictment says, but later crossed the border into Mexico on March 22, 2018.

While in Mexico, Figueroa asked several people for money and said he was "in trouble" and that he planned to sell his truck, the indictment says. He tried to re-enter the U.S. and was arrested on March 27, 2018, on a warrant for a separate sexual assault case for which he was later convicted.

The indictment says following his arrest in the sex assault case, Figueroa told a cellmate that he strangled "the missing woman" and disposed of her body before returning to his sister's house. He also told that cellmate, according to the indictment, that she had called him a "weirdo" which caused him to punch her, which knocked her unconscious. After that, the indictment says, he strangled her.

Figueroa was sentenced to 93-years-to-life in the Department of Corrections in May 2019 for a conviction related to the attempted murder and sexual assault of another woman.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado cold cases