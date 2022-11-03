Man charged in road rage incident avoids jail time

Paul Michael Jaqua, 61, was accused of pointing a gun at another driver outside Longmont Police headquarters in August.

LONGMONT, Colo. — A man who was charged in a road rage incident outside Longmont Police headquarters in August has been sentenced to probation.

Paul Michael Jaqua, 61, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one felony charge of conspiracy to commit menacing and received a deferred judgment and probation.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, undergo a mental health evaluation, take all medications as prescribed, and have no weapons, according to the Boulder County District Attorney's Office. If he violates any of the conditions of his probation, he faces prison time.

An arrest affidavit says Jaqua told police on Aug. 4 that he was driving north on Highway 287 when another car started tailgating him. He said he brake-checked that car, which then swerved around him and cut in front of him.

Jaqua said he was extremely upset by the other driver's behavior, the affidavit says, and he wanted to teach him a lesson.

He continued to follow the other car until it pulled in front of the police station, the affidavit says, but police noted it was unknown whether he knew he was outside the Safety and Justice building at first.

The affidavit says Jaqua said he "knew what he did wasn't right," but he got out of his car and began yelling at the other driver while pointing a loaded gun at the two people in the car because he wanted to scare them. He claimed his finger was never on the trigger.

Jaqua told police he had a concealed carry permit. He said he was coming home from a 12-hour shift at his armed security guard job.

The victims told police they had quickly caught up with Jaqua as he pulled onto Highway 287 from a road at the south end of Longmont, and that Jaqua hit his brakes. The victims said they swerved around Jaqua at the last second and that as they passed him, he rolled down his window and pointed a handgun at them.

The victim driver said he called 911 and was instructed to drive to the police station.