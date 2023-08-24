4 men sought after armed robbery of Longmont shoe store

Police said one of the men fired a shot at the store, shattering a pane of glass.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Police are looking for four men involved in the armed robbery of a Longmont shoe store Wednesday.

Longmont Police said officers were called out to Famous Footwear on Ken Pratt Boulevard at around 6:17 p.m. Wednesday on a report of an armed robbery.

Police said four young men entered the store and gathered 10 to 12 pairs of shoes, then left without paying for them. Once in the parking lot, police said, one of them fired a handgun into the air and fired one round at the store, shattering a pane of mirrored glass near the front door. No one was hurt.

The police department said the men are suspected in two other crimes in metro Denver before the Longmont robbery. They are believed to live in the Denver area and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone who can identify the people in the photos below or was a witness to the crime and hasn't spoken with police yet is asked to contact Detective Schlagel at 303-651-8543 or by email at philip.schlagel@longmontcolorado.gov and reference report #23-7743.

